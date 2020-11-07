Kerala MLA Arrested In Jewellery Cheating Scam Worth Crores

Kerala MLA MC Kamaruddin was arrested by the Crime Branch today

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator MC Kamaruddin was arrested by the Crime Branch in Kerala's Kasargod on Saturday, following a series of police complaints accusing him of cheating.

Prior to his arrest, he was questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) for over five hours.

The IUML is an ally of the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front), which is part of the opposition in the southern state.

Mr Kamaruddin is also the chairman of the Fashion Gold Jewellery Group and complaints filed across various police stations accuse him of cheating investors out of crores.

According to a senior police official who spoke to news agency PTI, the complaints alleged that the company had failed to pay back investors even after they paid for the shares.

Fashion Gold Jewellery outlets were shut abruptly in December last year, without investors being informed. Sources say more than 100 cases have been registered against him starting from August.

The police official told PTI that although initial complaints showed fraud of around Rs 1 crore, there were many other investors who had yet to come forward.

The amount could be as much as Rs 100 crore, he said.

Meanwhile, as he was being taken to the hospital for a routine medical check-up after his arrest, Mr Kamaruddin said the allegations against him were "politically motivated". He had earlier said that it was still possible for investors to get back their money.

Earlier today a senior police official said that "there is enough evidence to arrest MC Kamaruddin". The police have also registered a case against the IUML's TK Pookoiya Thangal, according to PTI.

With input from PTI