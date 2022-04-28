Man Found Hanging In Toilet Of Malabar Express: Report

Kerala: The coach of the Malabar Express was sealed, said police. (Representational)

A man in his fifties was found hanging in the toilet of the Malabar Express on Thursday morning, police said.

The body was found in the toilet of a coach reserved for differently-abled persons when the train reached Kollam railway station at around 7 AM, police said.

The railway officials, thereafter, informed the police which came and carried out all the legal formalities and transferred the body to the District government hospital in Kollam, it said.

Subsequently, the train, which was stopped at the station for nearly 2 hours, proceeded to Thiruvananthapuram after the coach -- where the body was found -- was sealed, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)