Kerala Man Arrested For Assaulting Woman Doctor During Diagnosis

The man was arrested soon after the incident and produced before court. (representational)

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman doctor at a government hospital in Kerala's Kannur district, police said. Police said the man, identified as Mahesh, assaulted the doctor at the Thalassery general hospital, where he had come for treatment after a car accident at around 2 am on Monday.

They said he was arrested based on the complaint filed by Dr Amritha of the general hospital.

"The accused attacked the doctor while she was examining him. He reached the hospital to get treatment after a car accident. He suffered a fracture to his ribs," police said.

Police said Mahesh, who was drunk, got angry after the doctor applied pressure to his chest as part of the diagnosis and assaulted her.

He was arrested soon after and produced before court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

As incidents of attacks on doctors were on the rise in the state, the government had recently amended the Hospital Protection Act and included stringent penal provisions.

The strict laws were implemented after a woman doctor, Dr Vandana Das, was recently hacked to death by a patient at a government hospital at Kottarakkara in Kollam district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)