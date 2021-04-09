Kerala Lokayukta Report Finds State Minister Unfit To Continue In Post

The Kerala Lokayukta has given adverse comments on Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

Spelling trouble for the Left government in Kerala, a report by the state Lokayukta submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel "should not continue to hold the post held by him as a member of the Council of Ministers".

"...This forum is satisfied that the allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office, against Dr KT Jaleel have been substantiated," the report said.

The Lokayukta report is a probe into a complaint filed with the commission on appointment of minister KT Jaleel's second cousin in Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

"The action taken by KT Jaleel to change the qualifications for the post of General Manager in the Corporation to add BTech with PGDBA also as a qualification for the post of General Manager was to make the 5th respondent, who is his second cousin, eligible for the post of General Manager," the report by Justice Cyriac Joseph, Lokayukta, and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid, Upa Lokayukta, said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala sought resignation of the minister.

"Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan must seek the Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel's resignation. These are gross allegations of nepotism, corruption. The Chief Minister who shielded him in the past has no other option but to ask for his resignation," Mr Chennithala said.

CPM leaders have said they are waiting to read the report.

"We are awaiting the report. These are allegations where earlier even the Kerala High Court as well as the former Governor of Kerala, who was also a former Supreme Court Chief Justice, have found no merit. But we are waiting to read this latest report," CPM leader MA Baby said.