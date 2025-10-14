Kerala Lawyer, Teen Son Caught Selling Drugs. Home Raid Reveals Larger Op

A lawyer and her 18-year-old son have been arrested in Kerala with three grams of MDMA drugs that they were trying to sell.

The accused, Sathyamol, 46, and her son Saurav Jith are residents of Ambalappuzha town.

They were in their car when they were caught in front of a hotel in Kollam during a joint inspection by the district anti-narcotics squad and Punnapra police as part of 'Operation D-Hunt'.

According to the police, the two frequently procured narcotics from Ernakulam, selling them in Alappuzha at four to five times the purchase rate.

Sathyamol, a practising lawyer at the Karunagappally family court, reportedly used the advocate's emblem on her car to avoid police checks. Investigators said she often accompanied her son to buy drugs.

A raid at their house led to the seizure of 2.5 grams of MDMA, 40 grams of ganja, two grams of hybrid ganja, rolling papers, and plastic covers. Police also found that the house had a dedicated smoking area and was frequented at night by youngsters from the locality.

The arrests were made based on intelligence received by the District Police Chief, MP Mohanachandran. The operation was led by Narcotic Cell Deputy SP B Pankajakshan and Ambalappuzha Deputy SP KN Rajesh, with Punnapra Sub-Inspector Arun S and a team of senior officials.

Police said months of surveillance was required, as the accused had installed CCTV and kept dogs to monitor movements near their house.

Officers believe the operation has helped prevent several locals from falling deeper into the drug trap.