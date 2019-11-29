'You Are A Woman, Else We...,' Lawyers Allegedly Threatened Kerala Judge

The case was filed after the Kerala High Court intervened on Thursday

A police case has been filed against 12 lawyers in Kerala after they threatened a magistrate for not granting bail to an accused. They allegedly closed the door of her chamber and threatened her.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, in the First Information Report (FIR), said the lawyers on Wednesday threatened her to "thrash" her for not granting bail to a driver of a state-run bus service.

"You are a woman, otherwise would have dragged you out of your chamber and beaten you up," the FIR stated, quoting what the lawyers allegedly said to Ms Mohan.

The 12 accused includes the bar association president and secretary.

"The advocates closed the door on her and warned her against coming out. 'Let us see how you will come out', said the accused," according to the police complaint by Ms Mohan.

"The accused told the people around to leave the court saying court will not function from today, unless a decision is taken. The accused deterred the public servant from doing her duties," the FIR said.

The case was filed after the Kerala High Court intervened on Thursday against the lawyers for allegedly threatening and humiliating Ms Mohan.

The Kerala Judicial Officers' Association had written to the court Registrar General about the way Ms Mohan was treated by the lawyers.

"The unfortunate incident happened on November 27, 2019 whereby Deepa Mohan, Judicial First Class Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, suffered humiliation and overt acts from some of the office bearers and members of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association which may amount to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and obstruction to discharge official duty," the letter said, IANS reported.

"The Association on behalf of the aggrieved member and also on behalf of the entire members of the Subordinate Judiciary request immediate intervention of the Kerala High Court..." it said.