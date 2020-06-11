Kerala Government's Move On Controversial Power Project Upsets Ally

Kerala government has defended the Athirappallihydroelectric power plant project.

Kerala government's latest decision on the controversial Athirappalli hydroelectric power plant project has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling CPM's ally, CPI, opposition parties and environmentalists. Last week, the state government had issued a ''No Objection Certificate'' for a period of seven years, allowing the Kerala State Electricity Board or KSEB to get the required clearances renewed for the project.

The site for the proposed power plant with a 163 MW installed capacity falls within the only remaining low elevation riparian forest in Kerala, according to the experts. These forests in Thrissur are home to primitive Kadar tribes who depend on these forests for their living.

"These forests are home to 108 species of fishes, some endangered but five of them were even discovered at the very project site. One can come across all four varieties of hornbill together here. The project site covers an elephant migratory route from Parambiklulam tiger reserve to Pooyamkutty forest," Ravi SP from Chalakkudy River Protection Council told NDTV.

Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam, who is also former Kerala forest minister, also did not mince his words. "I am in love with these forests. It is unthinkable that this project will be realised. It cannot be. It's only an attempt at kite flying, with a hope that something clicks," Binoy Viswam said.

An estimated 138 hectares of forest land will be destroyed for this project, according to the senior leader.

"Two years back, our power minister MM Mani in the state assembly had said that since there is no consensus on the project, government is not intending to go forward. Then why this sudden move? For two years, Kerala has seen floods and now the world is witnessing COVID19. Environment has to be protected. LEFT - CPM or CPI - is clear about that, its part of our ideology", Binoy Viswam added.

There were five public hearings held between 2002 and 2011 amid stiff resistance from locals against the project. Two Environmental Impact Assessment plans, however, did give their green signal to the project.

The Congress has also opposed the latest move by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. "This is disastrous. The forest is known for rare flora and fauna. I don't even know why the Chief Minister has gone ahead without consulting his own cabinet ministers, his own coalition partners," party leader Mullappally Ramachandran told the media.

Kerala's Electricity Minister MM Mani, however, has said: "This move is only for the KSEB to get their clearances renewed. It doesn't mean it will start immediately. If there is consensus we will go ahead with the project. However, the state has not decided to discontinue the project."