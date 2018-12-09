Kannur Airport Opened, Kerala Only State With 4 International Airports

Kannur International Airport Limited is spread across 2,000 acres costing close to Rs 1,800 crore

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the international airport in Kerala's Kannur today, making Kerala the only state in India with four international airports. However, the grand inauguration has also courted controversy, with the BJP and the Congress boycotting the event.

While the BJP is boycotting the inauguration to protest the Kerala government's handling of the Sabarimala issue, the Congress is unhappy over the Pinarayi Vijayan government not inviting former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oomen Chandy.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, contending that Mr Chandy was responsible for completing 90 per cent of the work on the Kannur airport, according to news agency IANS, has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of "high-handedness". Former chief minister and senior Left leader VS Achuthanandan was also not invited, according to IANS.

The government of Mr Achuthanandan had acquired the land for the airport.

The airport was inaugurated by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who belongs to Kannur, and aviation minister Suresh Prabhu, in a grand ceremony. The inauguration was reportedly attended by an audience of close to one lakh, according to IANS.

The airport, spread across 2,000 acres costing close to Rs 1,800 crore, is the fourth international airport Kerala adds to its belt, making Kerala the only state in the country to have four international airports. The three other international airports are located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

The Kannur International Airport Limited or KIAL can handle around 2,000 passengers at a time and will serve more than 1.5 million international passengers yearly.

(With Inputs From IANS)

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.