Get Locked Up, Eat Jail Food In Proposed Kerala 'Pay And Stay' Scheme

Jail tourists will also get prison uniform (Representational)

The Kerala Prisons Department is considering a proposal to open one of its central jails to public, for an innovative "pay and stay" scheme, in which people will be allowed to get locked up in prison for a day or night. A small fee will be charged from people for an authentic jail experience. Jail tourists will be provided with striped prison uniform and will be given simple jail meal to eat. The initiative is planned as part of a unique prison museum coming up in the premises of Viyyur Central prison in Thrissur district.

Jail DGP R Sreelekha said a detailed proposal was sent to the state government as as part of the Prison Museum project and the stay inside the jail premises was also one among them.



If the government agrees to the proposal, interested tourists could come and stay locked up in a jail for 24 hours, and taste jail food. There would be a separate enclosure in the proposed jail museum inside the jail campus.

Ms Sreelekha said the Prison Museum would be the first-of-its-kind in the state. She said, "The Planning Board has accorded sanction for the Prison Museum project and allotted Rs 3 crore as the first installment for the period 2018-19."

Rare and antique prison related objects and records, now stashed in various jails across the state, would be displayed at the museum, she added.

"There are a total of 54 prisons across the state. During my visits there, I have come across several objects of antique and historic value. They will be showcased at the upcoming museum," Ms Sreelekha said.

The planned tourist attractions in the jail include exhibition area, special enclosures for people to stay, library, cafeteria and light and sound show.

A Chennai-based architect was entrusted with the designing of the complex, while state-based Nirmithi Kendra would be doing the construction.

A 220-year-old central jail in Telangana is already offering tourists an opportunity to have a first-hand experience of prison life by paying a fee of Rs 500 for a day's stay.

The colonial era District Central Jail at Sangareddy, recently converted into a museum, offers a 24-hour confinement under the programme, "Feel the Jail", launched by the Prisons department for people who want to spend time behind the bars and experience the feeling of being under detention.