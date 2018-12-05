Kerala Girl, 16, Raped By Several Men, Including Her Own Father: Police

Police said probe is underway in the case. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly "raped and sexually abused by several men, including her own father on several occasions" in Kerala's northern district of Kannur, police have said.

The girl was raped by at least four men in November, sources in the Kerala Police said.

"One of the men involved is suspected to have befriended her through social media. Three other men, who raped her were his friends. They have been detained by the police. They will be under arrest soon," a police official said. The four men are in their 30s.

The father of the girl has also been arrested. Police suspect involvement of many more men, including the father's friends.

The mother, who filed the police complaint on Monday, has claimed she was earlier unaware of all this.

"The matter came to the notice of the girl's brother first. He spoke to his sister. And that's when the mother also got to know about this. The brother also alleged he was blackmailed with videos involving his sister," a police official told NDTV.

Police said probe is underway in the case.