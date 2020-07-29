Lockdown Continues In Kerala Capital Amid Pandemic, Restrictions Eased

Thiruvananthapuram: Hotels and restaurants may open with take-away counters or parcel services.

While a lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram city will continue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, several relaxations have been announced to ensure the livelihoods and revival of day-to-day activities, according to the latest order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa. Kerala's capital city has been under a strict lockdown for the last three weeks.

However, strict restrictions will continue to be enforced in containment zones. There are around 18 Coastal Critical Containment Zones and 16 Containment zones - where only essential services shall be allowed.

Around 2,936 active COVID 19 cases are being treated in different hospitals in the district, according to the District Collector's order on easing the restrictions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier this month confirmed the community spread of COVID 19 in a few coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram.

For non-containment zones in the state capital, government offices will open with one-third staff strength, while private enterprises can operate with one-fourth of staff.

Hotels and restaurants may open with take-away counters or parcel services. Home delivery has been allowed in non-containment zones.

Public transport including auto-rickshaws, taxis, have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in non-containment zones.

All shops will remain open from 7 AM to 7 PM with strict COVID 19 protocols and with a dedicated time slot of 4 PM to 6 PM only for senior citizens.

Hypermarkets, salons, spas, malls and beauty parlours for now will remain closed.

Congested market areas will have strict entry and exit protocols and numbers would be regulated by police, according to the order.. Agriculture, farming and construction activities have been permitted.

Public exams stand suspended in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area, while Cinema Halls, gyms, pools, auditoriums, bars shall remain closed. No large gatherings will be allowed.