Customs Seizes Gold Worth Rs 85 Lakh At Cochin Airport

Cochin Customs officers on Friday recovered gold, worth around Rs 85 lakh, from the rear toilet of an IndiGo Airlines plane.

The gold was in paste form found in two unclaimed bags, said officials.

The officials said the gold weighed around 1,709 grams.

"On the basis of information received from Indigo Airlines staff, two unclaimed packets containing gold in paste form were recovered from the rear toilet of flight 6E 1404 from AUH," said Cochin Customs. Further investigation is on in the pursuant of the recovery, the officials added.

Cochin Customs on Tuesday seized gold weighing 529.39 grammes from a woman passenger who was coming from Bahrain, said officials. They added that some of the seized gold was in paste form, which she concealed under the inner sole of her shoes.

On August 6, Cochin Customs seized 1,364.60 grammes of gold in compound form, worth around Rs. 60 lakh, from two different passengers.