Kerala Class 7 Student Pregnant, Teacher Accused Of Rape

It was during counseling sessions that the Kerala student revealed that she was raped.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in northern Kerala's Malappuram district. The Class 7 student is now pregnant. The teacher, who is around 30, is missing, according to the police.

The police said that her family got to know about it only when she was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

"The child was being sexually abused and raped for around two months but it appears that family did not know anything about it. The family and police officials got to know this after the child was brought to the hospital for some check-up," a police official told NDTV.

It was during the counselling session that the student confined about her teacher allegedly raping her. The missing teacher has been charged with rape and child sexual abuse.

