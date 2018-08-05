Kerala Church Says Can't Ban Confessions, Cites 'Religious Freedom'

Catholic church leaders have criticised the recommendation of the National Commission for Women.

The protests by churchgoers in Kerala against the women's panel's recommendation to stop confessions continued today at the Malankara Orthodox church.

"The NCW proposal is against the spirit of ancient Indian culture and rich values which respect all different religions and faiths with tolerance and respect," said Father George Abraham.

"We request the Government of India to reject this unilateral, immature proposal of the National Women's Commission which is against the Spirit of religious freedom as envisaged in the constitution of India."

Leaders of the Catholic church have also criticised the recommendation of the National Commission for Women, saying it is a direct infringement on the freedom of religion.

The woman's commission made the recommendation last month after a number of woman alleged rape and sexual abuse by priests and church officials. Many of the cases were linked to confessions and one, where the woman alleged years of sexual abuse, involved the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

In their report, the women's commission recommended that the government should intervene and abolish the system of confession as it puts at risk the safety and security of women.

Last onth, three women accused priests of sexual abuse, which, they said, went on for years.

They also alleged that the Church, instead of impartially investigating the incidents, have been trying to cover up the matter.

Over the last year, more than a dozen priests have been arrested from different churches in Kerala for allegedly sexually abusing and raping minors.