Kerala Chief Minister's Daughter Weds In Simple Ceremony. See Pics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence Cliff House was the setting for a simple wedding today as his daughter T Veena - an IT professional and entrepreneur - married a young CPI(M) leader.

The groom, Muhammad Riyas, is the National President of the CPI(M)'s youth wing - the Democratic Youth Federation of India - and a state committee member of the Kerala's ruling Left party.

Registered under the Special Marriages Act, the wedding featured less than 30 guests due to COVID-19 prevention protocols in place, said sources close to the Chief Minister.

Among those present in the ceremony were close members of the couple's family and some senior party leaders, including Cabinet Minister EP Jayarajan.

Mr Riyaz's parents avoided the travel to Thiruvananthapuram, which is around 380 km from Kozhikode, due to COVID-19 advisories to the elderly against travel or attending gatherings, sources said.

The state government had recently permitted wedding ceremonies at auditoriums and wedding halls. However, not more than 50 people can attend such events. The authorities in charge of the space have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure guests maintain physical distancing and other virus restrictions, including wearing face masks.

A day earlier, Congress Parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor had shared details of his conversation with the Kerala Chief Minister in a tweet.

Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter's marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, & "love in the time of Covid" carries a special joy! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 14, 2020

