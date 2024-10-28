Video: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Convoy In Multi-Car Collision

The six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, were seen ramming into each other.

Several vehicles which were part of the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy collided with one another when the pilot car stopped suddenly to save a two-wheeler driver this evening in Thiruvananthapuram. The Chief Minister's vehicle had minor damage but he was not injured in the accident.

In the footage of the accident, the woman driver can be seen taking a right causing a white SUV behind her to come to a screeching halt. The six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, tailing the SUV were then seen ramming into each other.

The incident occurred at Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram when Mr Vijayan was on his way back to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam, located about 150 km from here.

Security personnel were seen deboarding the vehicles to assess the situation and check on the Chief Minister. Many medical staff were also seen rushing out of the ambulance.

An official said that the police have started a probe into the female two-wheeler driver to find out more.