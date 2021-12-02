Kerala BJP Workers Raised Communal Slogans At March, Case Filed: Police

The march was held in Kannur's Thalassery.

A case has been filed in Kerala's Kannur against some BJP workers for raising objectionable slogans that, according to police, "created communal disharmony".

Kannur Police's Ilango R confirmed to NDTV, "We have verified that these communal slogans were raised during the march on Wednesday by (some) identifiable BJP workers". The case was filed "suo moto".

During the evening march in Kannur's Thalassery, among the slogans raised, was "there won't be any mosques to pray five times."

Among the sections registered against the accused are IPC 153, which relates to "enmity created amid different groups on grounds of religion, race, birth, language, residence," and IPC 143 - "amounting to unlawful assembly".

The BJP has not yet responded to the case.