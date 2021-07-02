Kerala BJP Chief Summoned For Questioning In Hawala Money Case: Sources

K Surendran is also facing two cases for allegedly bribing candidates (File)

The Kerala police have summoned state BJP chief K Surendran next week for questioning in a case linked to the theft of alleged hawala money ahead of the April 6 assembly election, sources have said.

Mr Surendran has been directed to appear before the police on July 6, sources say.

A day after voting, a man lodged a police complaint claiming a gang had stolen Rs 25 lakh on the Ernakulam-Thrissur highway.

The police later claimed that the amount was part of around Rs 3.5 crore hawala money.

The police claimed the man was transporting the money for the BJP, a charge vehemently denied by the party.

"It is only because we are 100 per cent confident that this has nothing to do with the BJP that we have welcomed any probe by the police. Whoever calls, we will cooperate," Mr Surendran said last month.

The Left and the Congress, however, have been targeting the BJP over the matter, accusing it of using black money in the election.

Several people, including BJP leaders of the state, have been questioned in the case.

K Surendran is also facing two cases for allegedly bribing candidates. Both the cases were filed last month.

The first FIR against Mr Surendran was filed for allegedly bribing a rival candidate into withdrawing his election nomination.

The second FIR, filed days after the first, probes the allegation that the politician gave Rs 10 lakh to a tribal leader to return to the National Democratic Alliance as a candidate.

The Left front scored a landslide win in the assembly polls, while the BJP couldn't win a seat.