Four Kerala MLAs Censured For Climbing Speaker Dias, Raising Slogans

During the protest inside the assembly, the 4 MLAs had climbed on to the speaker's dais.

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday censured 4 opposition Congress MLAs for climbing on to his dais and raising slogans during a protest.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a protest by Congress-led UDF MLAs against the police lathi-charge on Palakkad legislator Shafi Parambil and some Kerala Students Union activists during a march to the assembly on Tuesday.

During the protest inside the assembly, the four MLAs-Roji M John, I C Balakrishnan, Anwar Sadat, and Eldose Kunnapally- had climbed on to the speaker's dais and raised slogans against the police action.

The UDF members had disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday and staged a walkout, condemning the lathi-charge.

