Kerala Allows Asymptomatic Migrant Workers At Exclusively Marked Areas

In Kerala, migrant workers who have tested positive for coronavirus but are asymptomatic will be allowed to work in areas exclusively marked for them.

These revised guidelines are for projects undertaken by the state.

"If the guest workers are found positive, such workers need to be segregated. If they are asymptomatic positive then - they may work in the areas exclusively marked for the work to be done by asymptomatic workers, with all precautions," a government order issued on September 14 reads.

"They shall not mix with any other workers or officers. Their stay and food arrangements shall be done exclusively as COVID Frontline Treatment Centre (CFLTC) guidelines for asymptomatic positive," the order further reads.

The state government has brought about the relaxations in quarantine norms for specialized and essential workers, "as the present quarantine norms causes delays in the infrastructure projects of the state," according to the government circular.

However, the order states, if any one of the asymptomatic positive people develop any symptom such as fever, cough, sore throat, loss of smell etc, all such individuals shall be immediately referred to the COVID hospital of the district and DISHA 1056 (helpline) is to be informed.

Migrant workers in Kerala have to undergo 14 days of quarantine and in case they come to the state without getting tested, then they should get their tests done on the fifth day of quarantine, with the cost to be borne by the contractor. Their stay, individual rooms, during quarantine, need to be ensured by contractors of the projects.

Kerala on Wednesday saw its highest ever single-day spike, with 3,830 new coronavirus cases. The state has registered over 1.17 lakh cases so far.