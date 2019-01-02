Indian Union Muslim League Worker In Kerala Loses Hands After Explosion

Police suspect that the incident occurred while country bombs were being manufactured (Representational)

A 23-year-old worker of the Indian Union Muslim League lost both his hands and suffered injuries all over his body when a country bomb exploded at the compound of his house at Kakkuni in Kozhikode district, police said.

Two others, who were also injured in the explosion on Monday night, are on the run, they said, adding that a bomb had been recovered from the spot.

Police suspect that the incident occurred while country bombs were being manufactured. They were informed about the incident this morning.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act, police said.

They said the IUML worker's statement could not be recorded as he is in a semi-conscious state in a private hospital.