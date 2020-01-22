IRCTC Restores Kerala Dishes On Train Menu After Outrage. New Menu Comes With A Bonus

IRCTC restored the old menu per the "regional preferences" with a bonus meal.

New Delhi:

When popular Kerala dishes pazhampori and illayada disappeared from the train menu last month and got replaced with north-Indian snacks like samosa and kachori, the people from the southern state did not take it lying down and voiced their strong disapproval on social media.

"How can you remove pazhampori, it was my staple on the train journey," wrote a disgruntled user. Another termed it "cultural fascisim".

Taking note of the users' feedback and media reports, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, which runs the restaurants at railway stations, restored the old menu per the "regional preferences" and also added fish curry to the revised menu.

"In view of the demand from passengers and representations received, IRCTC has fully authorised its local offices in zones and regions to bring more items as per the local taste and regional preferences within one week as snack meals," the IRCTC tweeted on Tuesday.

"It is further informed all the food items served earlier will be restored," it added.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who had written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to bring back the local delicacies, welcomed the IRCTC's decision.

"I welcome @IRCTCofficial decision to withdraw earlier decision to exclude Kerala delicacies from railway menu. It was the sentiments of Kerala I echoed to Chairman Mr MP Mall. The IRCTC officials visited me today and handed over the reinstated menu. We got fish curry meals as a bonus!" he wrote on Twitter.

