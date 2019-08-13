Indian Expats Open Donation Centres In UAE For Flood-Hit People In Kerala

Indian expats in UAE open donation centres for flood-hit Kerala people

Indian expats from Kerala in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have opened collection centres for donations to support the thousands of displaced families in their flood-hit state, the media reported on Tuesday.

After one of the worst flooding in its history last year, many parts of Kerala was limping back to normalcy when nature's fury struck again this year. Heavy rainfall and landslides in northern districts of Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod and Kannur have so far killed 77 people and pushed thousands to relief camps.

Though far away from the tragedy, Malayalees who form the biggest Indian expat community in the UAE, have set up the centre to collect relief materials for the affected, the Khaleej Times reported.

Taking the lead is the UAE chapter of Voice of Humanity, a group of around 50 stage artists from Kerala. Popular movie artists like Tiny Tom, Nadir Shah and Guinness Pakru are the patrons of the organisation in Kerala.

Shoukky Sulaiman, joint secretary of the group, said three collection centres have been set up in Dubai.

"We are mainly collecting cloths, hygiene items for ladies and kids, toiletries, slippers and some food items like oats and biscuits.

"We will be sending the collected items by cargo, which will be personally received by our members. We are all trying to do whatever we can," he added.

Bicky Boss, another member, said he was leaving for Kerala on Tuesday to help in the distribution of relief materials.

Abu Dhabi-based expat organisation Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre has also set up a collection centre at the Indian Islamic Centre and residents are urged to donate blankets, mats, bedsheets, toiletries, cleaning materials, milk powder and biscuits among other things.

Many expats have taken to social media to share their contribution to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and urging others to follow suit.

