Heavy Rain, Squall Alert In Kerala, Fishermen Advised To Stay Away From Sea Cyclonic winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph are likely along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep

With the southwest monsoon all set to hit Kerala tomorrow, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the met office has issued a heavy rainfall warning and cautioned fishermen against venturing out to sea. Kerala is likely to get extremely heavy rains of 21 cm and above in one or two places on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The IMD has forecast squally weather over Lakshadweep and the southeast Arabian sea off the Kerala-Karnataka coast. Cyclonic winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph are likely along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep.



Fishermen have been advised not to put out to sea along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Lakshadweep and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala from May 29 to 31.



The weather men also said the southwest monsoon had advanced into parts of Comorin area, southwest Bay of Bengal and most parts of the Andaman sea. Conditions were favourable for its advance into the southeast Arabian sea, Lakshadweep, and remaining parts of Comorin and Andaman sea over the next 48 hours.



Fishermen have been advised not venture into the seas off the South Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka coasts and Comorin region at least till Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the northern part of the country continues to sweat as the heat wave doesn't seem to be in a mood to relent. In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi sizzled at 46.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Barmer in Rajasthan was the hottest where the maximum temperature was recorded above 46.5 degrees Celsius.



The sultry conditions in Delhi continued on Sunday. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 44.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 45.8 degrees Celsius at Palam - five notches above normal for the season.



"Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at many parts of West Rajasthan; some parts of East Rajasthan and at one or two pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch and Vidarbha," the IMD officials said.



However, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to bring some relief in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab on Tuesday.



