Kerala Woman Hadiya's Father Who Opposed Her Marrying Muslim Man Joins BJP

KM Ashokan, Hadiya's father joins the BJP in Kerala

Father of Hadiya, the Kerala woman who changed her religion and married a Muslim man, has joined the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram. KM Ashokan joined the party last week through online membership, say sources. Kerala BJP chief G Gopalkrishnan gave Mr Ashokan his membership card along with fifty others at a Sabarimala protection camp.

Hadiya's father told the media that he was a CPM supporter earlier but as the party was now allegedly playing "dirty politics" over the temple issue, he chose to join the BJP.

Hadiya's marriage to a Muslim man grabbed headlines after her father went to court, claiming his daughter was victim of 'love jihad'. Born in a Hindu family as Akhila Asokan, she became a Muslim and took the name 'Hadiya' after marrying Shafin Jahan in 2016.

The Kerala High Court had annulled her marriage in May 2017, after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) report claimed that Hadiya was a victim of "indoctrination and psychological kidnapping." The court also sent Hadiya back to her parents' custody.

Hadiya's husband moved Supreme Court, in March 2018 and the marriage was restored after the judges spoke to Hadiya. Allowing the NIA to continue its probe into other alleged 'love jihad' cases, the top court said, "We are not concerned with the NIA probe. You can probe anything, but not marital status."

Hadiya is an adult and "she told us in court she is married...we can't question the legitimacy of her marriage," the Supreme Court said.

Hadiya was freed from her parents' custody and sent to complete her studies at a homeopathy medical college in Salem in November.