"Parents Misguided By Anti-National Forces, They Need Time": Hadiya The Kerala High Court had cancelled her marriage on a complaint by her father, KM Asokan, was forced to convert to Islam as a victim of "love jihad".

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hadiya had met Shafin Jahan through a matrimonial website. Kozhikode: Five days after the Supreme Court cancelled a High Court order annulling Kerala woman Hadiya's marriage to a Muslim man after converting to Islam, the 26-year-old has said her parents have been misguided by "anti-national forces."



"My parents are very dear to me. I am very dear to them too. Can't everyone choose their freedom? Some anti national forces misguided my parents. My parents and I have a blood relation. So more than anyone else, I know my parents," Hadiya, who along with her husband Shafin Jahan, is visiting friends and family in Kozhikode told reporters on Monday.



But on this visit to Kerala, Hadiya says she will not go visit her parents.



"My parents also need some time to come to terms with all that has happened. I am not going to meet them this time. They need some time to accept that I am a Muslim," she said.



The Kerala High Court had cancelled Hadiya's marriage on a complaint by her father, KM Asokan, who alleged that she had been brainwashed and was forced to convert to Islam as a victim of "love jihad," the term used by right wing groups to accuse Muslim men of drawing Hindu women into relationships, converting them and eventually recruiting them for terrorism.



Hadiya, who is currently a homeopathy student in a college in Coimbatore, said that she was denied two freedoms - the freedom to choose her religion and the freedom to live with the man she chose to marry. "I have finally got my freedom. I deserved it and I am happy. Lots of people prayed for me, fasted for me. I want to thank all," Hadiya said.



"I filed the affidavit on Supreme Court not to blame anyone, but because it shouldn't happen again to anyone. This shouldn't be repeated. Everybody's freedom is important. Constitution has ensured freedom of belief," she added.



Hadiya had met Shafin Jahan, who was working in Oman and had returned to India recently, through a matrimonial website affiliated to an organisation which the National Investigation Agency says it is probing for links to terror.



The Supreme Court had said earlier this year Hadiya is an adult and so her marriage to Shafin Jahan cannot be questioned. It also said that while the NIA can continue to investigate Mr Jahan, it cannot investigate the legitimacy of her marriage.



Five days after the Supreme Court cancelled a High Court order annulling Kerala woman Hadiya's marriage to a Muslim man after converting to Islam, the 26-year-old has said her parents have been misguided by "anti-national forces.""My parents are very dear to me. I am very dear to them too. Can't everyone choose their freedom? Some anti national forces misguided my parents. My parents and I have a blood relation. So more than anyone else, I know my parents," Hadiya, who along with her husband Shafin Jahan, is visiting friends and family in Kozhikode told reporters on Monday.But on this visit to Kerala, Hadiya says she will not go visit her parents."My parents also need some time to come to terms with all that has happened. I am not going to meet them this time. They need some time to accept that I am a Muslim," she said.The Kerala High Court had cancelled Hadiya's marriage on a complaint by her father, KM Asokan, who alleged that she had been brainwashed and was forced to convert to Islam as a victim of "love jihad," the term used by right wing groups to accuse Muslim men of drawing Hindu women into relationships, converting them and eventually recruiting them for terrorism.Hadiya, who is currently a homeopathy student in a college in Coimbatore, said that she was denied two freedoms - the freedom to choose her religion and the freedom to live with the man she chose to marry. "I have finally got my freedom. I deserved it and I am happy. Lots of people prayed for me, fasted for me. I want to thank all," Hadiya said."I filed the affidavit on Supreme Court not to blame anyone, but because it shouldn't happen again to anyone. This shouldn't be repeated. Everybody's freedom is important. Constitution has ensured freedom of belief," she added. Hadiya had met Shafin Jahan, who was working in Oman and had returned to India recently, through a matrimonial website affiliated to an organisation which the National Investigation Agency says it is probing for links to terror.The Supreme Court had said earlier this year Hadiya is an adult and so her marriage to Shafin Jahan cannot be questioned. It also said that while the NIA can continue to investigate Mr Jahan, it cannot investigate the legitimacy of her marriage.