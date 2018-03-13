'Parents Misguided By Anti-National Forces, They Need Time': Hadiya

"My parents are very dear to me. I am very dear to them too. Can't everyone choose their freedom? Some anti national forces misguided my parents. My parents and I have a blood relation. So more than anyone else, I know my parents," Hadiya, who along with her husband Shafin Jahan, is visiting friends and family in Kozhikode told reporters on Monday.
But on this visit to Kerala, Hadiya says she will not go visit her parents.
"My parents also need some time to come to terms with all that has happened. I am not going to meet them this time. They need some time to accept that I am a Muslim," she said.
The Kerala High Court had cancelled Hadiya's marriage on a complaint by her father, KM Asokan, who alleged that she had been brainwashed and was forced to convert to Islam as a victim of "love jihad," the term used by right wing groups to accuse Muslim men of drawing Hindu women into relationships, converting them and eventually recruiting them for terrorism.
Hadiya, who is currently a homeopathy student in a college in Coimbatore, said that she was denied two freedoms - the freedom to choose her religion and the freedom to live with the man she chose to marry. "I have finally got my freedom. I deserved it and I am happy. Lots of people prayed for me, fasted for me. I want to thank all," Hadiya said.
"I filed the affidavit on Supreme Court not to blame anyone, but because it shouldn't happen again to anyone. This shouldn't be repeated. Everybody's freedom is important. Constitution has ensured freedom of belief," she added.
The Supreme Court had said earlier this year Hadiya is an adult and so her marriage to Shafin Jahan cannot be questioned. It also said that while the NIA can continue to investigate Mr Jahan, it cannot investigate the legitimacy of her marriage.