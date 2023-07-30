Girl, 5, Sexually Assaulted In Kerala, Body Found In Sack A Day Later

A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death by a migrant worker in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The accused dumped her body in a sack and led the police to the crime spot a day later, cops have said.

The accused was taken into custody last night but retrieving information from him took hours since he was under the influence of drugs, said police even as search operations continued overnight.

The girl, daughter of a couple from Bihar, went missing last evening after she was seen being taken away by the accused in a CCTV footage.

"In the CCTV footage, we found Asfaq Aslam, who is from Bihar, taking the child with him. We took him into custody at 9.30 pm. He was not in a conscious state so we waited for a while and then interrogated him the entire night," said Ernakulam (rural) SP Vivek Kumar.

The accused confessed to the crime on Sunday morning and showed where he had taken the child, said the Superintendent of Police.

The accused lived in the same building as that of the girl and took her away after promising to her buy her juice.

The incident triggered concerns across the state with social media being flooded with information to help trace her.