Rights Body Flags 'Lapses' In Bhopal College Rape, Blackmail Cases

Allegations of drugging, rape, blackmailing and forced religious conversions of students at a private engineering college in Bhopal have raised serious concerns, with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommending a larger investigation to ascertain whether the "systematic crime" extended beyond the Madhya Pradesh capital or state overall.

"We have taken the matter very seriously. All identified accused have been arrested, and action was taken under relevant sections of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after verifying their identities and background. The state government has received the report, and we are awaiting instructions. We will strictly implement all directives issued in the report. As of now, there have been no fresh complaints, but if anyone comes forward, immediate and firm action will be taken," Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told NDTV.

According to the Commission, an in depth investigation between May 13 and 17 into the allegations revealed major institutional lapses in the case. The report submitted to the state government and police departments named one Farhan Khan as the prime accused, who allegedly targeted female students by forging relationships with them, drugging them, and recording obscene videos only to blackmail them in the future, and pressuring some to convert and marry.

The report also named another accused, Shaariq Machli, who is believed to have links with influential political figures in the state, raising suspicion of wider protection and involvement.

The Commission described the case as more than an isolated criminal act. It said the pattern of deceitful romantic entrapment followed by sexual abuse and religious conversion constitutes a systematic crime.

The report stopped short of declaring it a pan-India network, but underlined that such possibilities cannot be ruled out. It has recommended a deeper and more rigorous investigation, led by an officer of at least Senior Superintendent of Police rank, to ascertain whether this is part of a larger trafficking and religious conversion racket operating within and beyond Madhya Pradesh.

As part of its inquiry, an NHRC team visited the college, local police stations, and the premises of Club 90, which was allegedly used to commit the crime but later demolished without prior notice. The Commission questioned this demolition, calling it a potential destruction of crucial evidence and demanded a forensic probe into the matter. It also found glaring lapses in the functioning of the Anti-Ragging Cell of the college, despite such mechanisms being mandatory under University Grant Commission's regulations.

The Commission also exposed negligence by the police, especially in the case of a minor girl who called Dial 100 after allegedly being raped by one of the accused. Despite clearly stating the nature of the assault, she was allegedly dismissed by the attending officer and advised to visit the police station later. This response, the NHRC said, reflected gross insensitivity and a complete failure of duty. The Commission has recommended departmental action against the concerned officer.

The NHRC has also expressed concern for the mental and academic well-being of the survivors. Several of the girls had dropped out of college due to trauma and fear of social stigma. The Commission has directed the state government to ensure that all the survivors are readmitted into institutions of their choice, and that their education continues without interruption. It further directed the government to provide scholarships, especially to victims from SC/ST/OBC categories, and resume any financial support that had been discontinued.

In its financial relief recommendations, the NHRC has rejected the earlier proposed compensation of ₹50,000 per victim from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, calling it inadequate. Instead, it has directed that each survivor be given ₹5 lakh, and ₹6 lakh to the minor who is the complainant in a POCSO case registered at PS Bagsevania.

The NHRC report also highlighted that several more victims might be involved but have not come forward. It urged the police to create a safe, confidential, and supportive environment to encourage victims to report. The Commission also called for the involvement of civil society organizations working in areas of human trafficking, rehabilitation, and legal support to assist the victims and raise awareness.

The NHRC has also demanded that a compliance report be submitted within two weeks, and a complete investigation report be filed by July 25. The Commission's sharp observations and detailed instructions underline not only the gravity of the current case but the larger systemic issues of gendered violence, trafficking, and institutional neglect that need urgent redressal.