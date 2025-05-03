Bhopal Sex Assault Accused Tries To Snatch Police Firearm, Gets Shot In Leg

A man, who allegedly sexually assaulted female students of a college in Bhopal, sustained a gunshot wound during an altercation with law enforcement officers.

According to police, Farhan attempted to seize a policeman's firearm, resulting in the discharge of a bullet that struck his leg.

Farhan was immediately transported to Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal, for treatment.

Meanwhile, police authorities have initiated proceedings against him for attempted murder.

On Friday, the Ashoka Garden Police Station secured Farhan's remand for further investigation.

The officers were escorting Farhan to verify the whereabouts of another suspect and collect other evidence in the case, a senior police officer said.

"When the team of Ashoka Garden police station was taking him to the location, Farhan requested that the vehicle be halted, stating he needed to relieve himself, said a senior police officer.

"Upon stopping near Sarwar village in the Ratibad police jurisdiction, the Sub-Inspector alighted with Farhan. However, Farhan attempted to seize the officer's service revolver. In the ensuing struggle, the firearm discharged, and the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg," said the officer.

The incident occurred on Friday night.

Farhan deliberately misled authorities by claiming that another fugitive in the case, Abrar, was hiding in Bilkisganj, a locality in Sehore district, the senior police officer said.

Acting on this information, five officers, including Sub-Inspector Vijay Bamne, accompanied Farhan in the police vehicle for further verification.

According to the complaint filed, the accused individuals allegedly misled female students at a college in Bhopal by concealing their true identities. Under false pretences, they established relationships with the victims, subjected them to sexual assault, recorded obscene videos, and subsequently resorted to blackmail.

Additionally, they coerced victims into involving other female students in similar situations.

According to police, the victims have stated that they were repeatedly assaulted under the influence of intoxicants and were threatened with exposure if they refused to comply with the accused's demands.

Authorities continue their investigation to nab the other suspects and determine the full extent of criminal activity involved.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)