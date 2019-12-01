'Nothing But Stupidity': Ex-Kerala Judge On State Minister's Drug Remark

State Law Minister AK Balan also holds the Culture and Cinema portfolio. (File)

A former judge of the Kerala High Court on Sunday said the statement made by a state minister that the police require a complaint to search for drugs in film shooting locations is "nothing but stupidity".

The remark came a week after office bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association revealed that the use of drugs among a section of new generation actors of the Malayalam film industry was common.

State Law Minister AK Balan, who also holds the Culture and Cinema portfolio, had on two occasions made it clear that the police can act only after they get a complaint about the use of drugs.

On Sunday, retired Justice B Kemal Pasha slammed the Minister's statement and said he is surprised to hear this from the holder of a high-ranking public office.

"The statement that the police can conduct a search or register a case, only if there is a complaint, is nothing but stupidity. Possession of drugs is a cognisable offence and can invite sentence up to 20 years and if the same accused is caught in such a case again. Such people can even be given a death sentence," Mr Pasha said.

"The police can conduct a search and for that the search officer has to intimate it to his senior official and proceed. And once at the location, the officer has to just inform that they are going to conduct the search to the concerned producer or director, whosoever is in control of the location," added Mr Pasha.

The Association office bearers had revealed that the use of drugs, like LSD and similar items, is common among a section of the new generation actors and they are surprised why the police are not raiding the vans used by actors.

Informed sources revealed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan currently on tour to Japan and South Korea and due to return on Wednesday, any further action would be taken, only after he returns to the state.