'No Regrets,' Says Kerala Top Cop Suspended For Cyclone Ockhi Criticism

Kerala's senior most police officer has been suspended days after he criticised the government for lapses in handling Cyclone Ockhi. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, suspended Director General of Police Jacob Thomas said that he was never asked for an explanation or informed about any internal enquiry committee constituted to probe the statements he had made on December 9.He has been accused by the government of "conducting himself in a manner that was prejudicial to the security of the state".Speaking to NDTV, Jacob Thomas said: "I have been sacked for speaking out against corruption and standing up for the poor fishermen. I have no regrets... Analysing, planning is part of my job as director for Institute Of Management in the government. And I was only doing my job."According to sources, Jacob Thomas has been accused of misconduct and violating the civil services conduct rules during a seminar to mark "Anti-Corruption Day" on December 9, where he was openly critical of the Left-led government and the way it dealt with the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.The remarks provoked a government inquiry. After examining his comments, the inquiry committee reportedly found Mr Thomas guilty of endangering law and order by criticizing the efforts of the state in rescuing missing fishermen after the cyclone."The comments were inflammatory in nature and prima facie aimed at exacerbating such feelings, which could have had serious repercussions on law and order and peace along the coast," the report said.Mr Thomas said he stands by his statement. "Of course during the seminar, any teacher will take examples from familiar context. In Kerala, Ockhi is an issue that people know and understand. We have earlier even witnessed a Tsunami and huge amount of money was allocated. Had the money spent for Tsunami Rehabilitation been used wisely for the needs of the poor, the loss of so many human lives would not have happened during Ockhi," he said."The rich get quick response but the poor get no help till it's too late," he added, stressing on one of his themes during his talk.The top cop was shunted out of the state Vigilance and Anti-corruption bureau twice before - during the previous Congress-led regime as well as after the CPM-led LDF took over last year. He says he was investigating high profile cases when he was transferred."In 2016-17, my tenure with Vigilance was mocked by many as 'Vigilance Raj' because law was being enforced for everyone alike - be it minister or lower level official... Whenever string action is taken without keeping the powerful in mind, they will try to evict you," Mr Thomas said.