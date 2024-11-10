CPI(M) Facebook Page Hacked, Kerala Opposition Candidate's Video Posted

A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police and Facebook authorities. (Representational)

With crucial bypolls in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) faced embarrassment on Sunday after its official Facebook page briefly featured a campaign video of opposition UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, running for the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy.

CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary KP Udayabhanu issued a statement saying the party came to know about the video posted following media reports.

"Upon detailed examination, it was found that someone hacked the page, deliberately posted the video to create controversy, took a screenshot, and shared it with the media," Mr Udayabhanu stated.

The social media team recovered the page and removed the video promptly. A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police and Facebook authorities.

The BJP alleged the incident as evidence of a "deal" between the LDF and UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

Bypolls will be held in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly segment on November 13, while a by-election will take place in the Palakkad constituency on November 20.

