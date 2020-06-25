Kerala Reports Over 100 Coronavirus Cases For 7th Straight Day

Kerala's Palakkad district reported twenty four positive cases (Representational)

Kerala reported over hundred COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,726.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 123 new cases were confirmed out of which 84 came from abroad, 33 from other states while six contracted the disease through their contacts.

"Samples of 53 persons came back negative today taking the total number of cured in the state to 1,941. As of now, 1,59,616 people are under observation in the state out of which 2,349 people are in isolation wards of various hospitals," Mr Vijayan told reporters after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meeting.

Palakkad district reported 24 positive cases, the highest, while 18 were from Alappuzha. Thirteen cases each were reported from Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts while Ernakulam and Thrissur districts reported 10 cases each.

Nine cases from Kannur, seven from Kozhikode, six from Malappura, four from Kasaragod, three from Idukki and two cases each from Kottayam and Wayanad were also reported.

The chief minister also informed that nine regions in the state have been categorised as hotspots, pushing the total to 113. He also said as of now 1,761 people were under treatment for the infection.

According to the latest medical report, Palakkad has 214 patients, the highest in the state followed by neighbouring Malappuram with 193 cases. Kollam and Pathanamthitta have 178 and 175 cases respectively, while Ernakulam has 147 cases and Kannur 144.