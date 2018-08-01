Top Court To Hear Petition On Banning Excerpts Of Malayalam Novel

The novel has been authored by S Hareesh.

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea that seeks to ban excerpts of a Malayalam novel "Meesha" due to its alleged derogatory content on women that may hurt their sentiments.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter on Thursday after lawyer Usha Nandani mentioned the matter on Wednesday for an early hearing.

Petitioner Radhakrishnan has sought the banning of the publication or circulation by internet or propagation of that part of the novel that he alleged was derogatory to women.

Authored by Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winning writer S. Hareesh's maiden novel "Meesha" is set to release in book format on Wednesday.

Ms Nandani later said that the excerpts of the controversial novel were published by a largely circulated Malayalam daily but it stopped further publication following protest by the people.