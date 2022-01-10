Kerala's New Curbs Amid Covid Spike, Number Of Guests At Weddings Capped

The test positivity rate is also highest in around two months. (File)

The Kerala government today imposed fresh curbs on gatherings after the state reported 6,238 fresh Covid cases yesterday, its highest daily case count in about two months.

The number of people allowed at weddings and funerals has now been capped at 50 and the government has said social, cultural and political events must now be streamed online.

Important and unavoidable gatherings must be organised with Covid protocols such as physical distancing in place, as per the new guidelines.

The government has directed the education department to ensure that vaccination of students above 15 years is completed this week.

Kerala, which has been among the worst-hit states in the Covid pandemic, is witnessing a spike in cases as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country.

Currently, 6.4 per cent of active Covid cases in the state are hospitalised.

The test positivity rate in Kerala has now shot up to 11.53 per cent and the state has seen 30 deaths due to the infection over the past few days.

Amid the surge, the state is pushing ahead with its immunisation drive. About 99 per cent of its population above 18 has received the first jab so far and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With the rest of the country, the state today started giving booster doses - described by the government as a precautionary dose - to health staff, frontline workers and those over the age of 60 with co-morbidities.

About 5.55 lakh health workers and 5.71 frontline workers are eligible for the third dose in Kerala.