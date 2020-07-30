105-Year-Old Kerala Woman Recovers From COVID-19 In 9 Days

A medical board was constituted to monitor the old woman's treatment. (Representational)

A 105-year-old woman in Kerala's Kollam district has recovered from coronavirus and was discharged on Wednesday. She had been admitted to the Government Medical College in the district on July 20, after she tested positive with symptoms of fever and cough.

The doctors testified there were two other members in the woman's family who had been infected with COVID-19.

To monitor her treatment, a medical board was constituted as she was suffering from age-related ailments.

"Ten days since she tested positive, the woman was discharged on Wednesday after she tested negative. She is now in home quarantine for seven days", Dr Habib Naseem, superintendent, Kollam Medical College told NDTV.

He further added that it did boost the morale of health workers at the frontline of COVID-19.

"Everyone at the hospital is very happy to see this 105-year old patient recover and return home. The message is very simple - people need to deal with this pandemic with the right frame of mind. They should not be fretting, overly worrying and distressing over this. She handled this very well," the doctor added.

"The patient's oxygen levels, however, never dipped", Dr Naseem said.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja praised the old woman for her enormous strength at such an old age and also congratulated the medical team who treated her.

Kerala reported 903 positive cases, including 30 health workers, on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 21,797, while the death count climbed to 68 with one more fatality.

(With inputs from PTI)