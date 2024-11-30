'Your Beliefs, Your Values...': Priyanka Gandhi's 1st Speech In Wayanad As MP

Priyanka Gandhi won her first Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today addressed supporters in Kerala for the first time since she entered parliament. She thanked a huge crowd in Kerala's Mukkam for supporting and making her an MP.

"I am in parliament for you. It is your voice that I will raise. It is your problems that I will try to resolve. It is your beliefs, your values, your hopes and your aspirations that I will stand for each and every day from now until the end," Priyanka Gandhi said, flanked by her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi won her first Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad, a popular tourist destination with lush green hills but also prone to natural disasters such as landslides and floods. She will hold a series of meetings in the assembly segments that come under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to thank people for their support.

"We are not just individuals in parliament, but more than that we embody the sentiment in the hearts of the people of Wayanad. They have placed their trust in us, believed in us, and acknowledged that we represent their feelings in the parliament of India. Our top priority is to represent the sentiment that has sent us to parliament," the elder of the two siblings of the Gandhi family said in English, which a translator repeated in Malayalam.

"When I see a child in Wayanad, I am reminded that their parents have sent me to Lok Sabha, and it is my responsibility to care for them. If I can bring a smile to their faces, I should do it immediately," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi earlier represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha. After he won the general election this year from both Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Wayanad, he chose the constituency in UP, which necessitated a by-election in the Kerala seat.

"When we are sitting in parliament, we have to realise that of course, we are individuals. Priyanka is an individual and Rahul is an individual taking oath, but actually more than an individual we are feeling in the heart of the people of Wayanad," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (Scheduled Tribes), Sulthan Bathery (Scheduled Tribes), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district, and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Priyanka Gandhi won the election with a huge margin of over four lakh, which is bigger than the lead Rahul Gandhi secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year.