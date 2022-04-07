Kerala Man, Born Without Legs, Carried Around By Friends In College

Two of his friends carry the man around the premises of his college

For Kerala college student Alif Mohammed, a friend in need is indeed a friend indeed, quite literally.

Born without legs, friends of Mr Mohammed do not let his disability get in the way of his attending college as they make sure that the BCom student of DB College in Kollam district's Sasthamcotta has no difficulty attending his classes.

Two of his friends carry Mr Mohammed around the premises of his college, situated in Kerala's Kollam district. A video of this gesture captured by a wedding photographer has now gone viral on social media capturing the hearts of viewers.

The video shows the youngster with his arms around his fellow collegemates Archana and Arya.

Jagat Thulaseedharan who shot the video said, "It was a great moment. For everyone inside the college, this is a common sight as Alif is always carried around by one or other of his friends."

Mr Thulaseedharan said he was shooting photographs at a youth festival in the college when he happened to see Mohammed being carried around by his friends and quickly captured the moment on his camera. He later posted the video on social media after which the video was shared widely.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)