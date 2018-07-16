Bengal Man Dies After Being Thrashed On Suspicion Of Stealing Hen In Kerala

The man died in a hospital on Friday (Representational)

A migrant worker from Bengal, who died in a hospital here on Friday, had succumbed to the injuries he sustained on being beaten up by a group of people here last month for allegedly stealing a hen, police said on Monday.

The incident had taken place at Anchal, about 50 km from Thiruvananthapuram, on June 24, said an officer of the local police station.

According to police, Manik Roy, 34, who had been working and living in Anchal for the past few years, was walking to his home carrying a hen when a group of people, mostly local residents, claimed the hen was stolen and started beating him.

On hearing his cries for help, a crowd gathered, including a person who said it was he who had given Mr Roy the hen, and the assailants ran away.

Mr Roy was taken to a nearby hospital and when his condition worsened, they decided to move him to the Medical College hospital on July 13 but he died en-route.

The medical report, released on Monday, showed that Mr Roy died due to being hit on the back of his head.

Meanwhile, the Anchal police said they have identified the attackers and are on the lookout for them.