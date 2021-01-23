Ask Centre To Include Kerala's Demands In Budget: Pinarayi Vijayan To MPs

Pinarayi Vijayan made the demand at a meeting of MPs from the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged MPs from the state to put pressure on the Centre to include the state's various demands in the central budget.

The plea in this regard was made by Mr Vijayan at a meeting of MPs from the state ahead of the budget session of Parliament.

The MPs should intervene to ensure that the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Silverline project becomes a reality, Tripunithura bypass included in the Bharatmala project and the Palani-Sabarimala new national highway given clearance, a press release said.

The state has submitted eight projects worth Rs 115 crore to the centre for inclusion in the central infrastructuralfund during the 2020-21 fiscal and clearance for the same should be ensured, it said.

The ''point of call'' status to enable foreign airlines to operate from Kannur airportwere among the various otherdemands of the state.

