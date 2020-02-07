'That's Why God's Own Country': Alcohol From Kerala Taps Delights Twitter

Liquor flowed from taps in a building in Kerala'sThrissur district. (Representational image)

Twitterati added mirth and sarcasm to reports that said the residents in a flat in Kerala's Thrissur district recently got a "boozy surprise" as the liquor flowed from taps in their building.

According to media reports, it all began six years ago when a bar named 'Rachana', located near the building, was charged with unlawfully storing 6,000 litres of liquor.

The alcohol, which officials had placed in a pit after it was seized on court orders, had seeped through the soil and into a well which supplied the residents of the flats in Thrissur district with drinking water.

As the news surfaced on the Internet, it led to some jokes, memes and sarcasm on Twitter.

