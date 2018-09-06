After Kerala Floods, Over 15 Snakes Rescued In Last 3 Days

"Some of them have sustained injuries and we are carrying out necessary treatment," Mavish Kumar of Mahindra Wildlife Foundation said.

More than 15 snakes, including cobras and pythons, have been rescued in flood-affected Kerala by an NGO in the past three days, Wildlife SOS said Thursday.

NGO Mahindra Wildlife Foundation worked in collaboration with Wildlife SOS and forest department to rescue the snakes.

Wildlife SOS said they have deployed its team in remote villages of Eramallikkara, Vanavathikkara, Thiruvanvandoor, Chengannur, Kuttanad,Edanadu, Edathua, Kalarcode, Nedumudi and Chempumpuram where the situation continues to remain grim.

"Due to lack of adequate food, the livestock in these areas are starving and are prone to contracting diseases. It is crucial to give them good nutrition and help boost their immunity level," Arun Asha, director (research and veterinary operations), Wildlife SOS, said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said it is "always easy" to forget the voiceless victims of the calamity. 

