"Amazing Courage": Shashi Tharoor Praises Kerala Forest Officer Who Rescued King Cobra

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised a young Forest Beat Officer, who rescued a massive king cobra in Kerala.

GS Roshni, from the Paruthipalli Range under Kerala's Forest Department, was seen in a video capturing the venomous snake using only a hook and a sack. The dramatic clip shows her battling the powerful reptile for six tense minutes before safely securing it.

On X, Shashi Tharoor commended Ms Roshni's act. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Amazing courage and competence on display by Forest Officer Roshni! Calling on the Kerala Govt to recognise her exemplary service appropriately."

The snake reportedly slithered into a residential area in Anchumaruthumoot, Peppara, near Thiruvananthapuram, where locals spotted it while bathing in a nearby stream. Responding swiftly, Ms Roshni reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also called for the need to acknowledge such acts of dedication in government service, "Such bravery in the line of duty too often is taken for granted and remains unappreciated."

Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the G20 Global Land Initiative, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) also acknowledged her efforts.

In a Facebook post, Mr Thummarukudy expressed deep respect for the officer, particularly after learning that this was her first time rescuing a king cobra. "There is a lack of familiarity. Tool falls out of hand while dealing with snake. The people standing by are telling the snake to please, get in. It is only when you start climbing that you realize that the snake is a little bigger or the bag is a little smaller. Despite all this, that officer never loses confidence. Congratulations," he wrote.

G S Roshni, a Forest Beat Officer with nearly eight years of experience, has handled over 800 snake rescues, including venomous and non-venomous species, as per PTI. This was her first direct encounter with a king cobra.

Ms Roshni was part of a five-member Rapid Response Team dispatched after locals raised an alarm upon spotting the reptile near a frequently used bathing spot.