After Argentina Loses Match, Kerala Fan Goes Missing, Leaves Suicide Note Dinu Alex, 30, who according to police, is a die hard fan of Argentina striker Lionel Messi, has been missing since 5 am today.

Kottayam: A distraught football fan has gone missing from his home in Kerala, reportedly over Argentina's shocking defeat against Croatia in a FIFA world cup match, police said.



Dinu Alex, 30, who according to police, is a die hard fan of Argentina striker Lionel Messi, has been missing since 5 am today. Mr Alex, who was last seen by his parents watching the late night match at home, has left a suicide note, police sources have confirmed.



The suicide note in Malayalam reads, "I have nothing more left to be seen in this world. I am going down into the depths".



Police teams along with Fire and Rescue service personnel are conducting an extensive search near his house in Kottayam, which is surrounded by water bodies.



Croatia powered into the last 16 with a 3-0 rout of Argentina at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Thursday night. Argentina, which has just one point from two games in so far in the



Recently, a football crazy fan from the state cycled all the way to Russia to watch the tournament and realise his dream of meeting Argentina's living legend Lionel Messi.



Clifin Francis, 28, flew to Dubai from Kerala on February 23, bought a cycle, took a ship to the port city of Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province on the southern coast of Iran, before embarking on his cycling odyssey to Russia. "I am very happy. It was a four-month-long journey," Mr Francis told news agency PTI.



