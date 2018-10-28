Rahul Easwar Arrested For Alleged 'Spill Blood' Remark On Sabarimala

Activist Rahul Easwar belongs to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala priests.

Activist Rahul Easwar was arrested today for his alleged provocative remarks on the Sabarimala temple issue.

A case was registered against Mr Easwar, who belongs to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala priests, on the basis of a complaint filed by a person from Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

Mr Easwar had allegedly said at a press conference in Kochi that there were people ready to "make wounds in their hand and spill blood in the temple" to force the closure of the hill shrine in case any woman of menstruating age managed to enter the temple.

He was arrested earlier this month and later released on bail for allegedly blocking women at Sabarimala during the violent protests.

Mr Easwar's arrest comes amid a massive crackdown on protesters who prevented women from entering the Sabarimala temple after it opened for five days this month during which violence and protests around the hill shrine were witnessed. Over 3,000 people from across the state have been arrested and 517 cases have been registered since October 26.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan government, saying that the Left government was misusing the Sabarimala issue to target BJP and RSS workers. Mr Shah said the BJP stands behind the arrested people "like a rock". The comments were slammed by Chief Minister Vijayan, who said that they go against the constitution.