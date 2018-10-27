"BJP Stands With Sabarimala Devotees": Amit Shah On Over 2,800 Arrests

Kerala government is misusing the Sabarimala issue to target BJP, RSS workers, Amit Shah said

With over 2,800 arrested in Kerala in a crackdown on protesters who prevented women from entering the Sabarimala temple, BJP chief Amit Shah today said the Left government in the state was misusing the issue to target BJP and RSS workers.

"Today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government's cruelty. The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue. They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. They have jailed thousands of party workers," he said while addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city.

"I warn Kerala's communist chief minister, don't oppress devotees in the name of implementing the Supreme Court judgment," he said, referring to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also alleged that the crackdown by the police is part of "a communist plot against temples".

Voicing his support for those arrested, he said, "We want to assure the people of Kerala that the BJP will stand like a mountain in support of your sentiment. We will always be there for the people of Kerala and the devotees of Lord Ayyappa."

Mr Shah explained the position of the protestors, saying, "The deity at Sabarimala is a Brahmachari (celibate) and therefore women of a certain age aren't allowed".

"There are many temples in India which are exclusively for women and men aren't allowed. No man tries to enter," he added.

The BJP president ended his speech by chanting "Swami Ayyappa" in praise of the deity at Sabarimala.

The BJP in Kerala has extended full support to the agitation led by devotees of Lord Ayyappa to protect the age-old tradition of the shrine.

Kerala had witnessed massive protests from devotees at various places, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pamba, against permitting women of all ages to enter the shrine, where the deity is 'Naishtika Brahmachari' (perennial celibate), when the temple was opened for monthly poojas from October 17-22.

At least 12 women in the 'barred' age group (10-50) had tried to trek the hills to offer prayers but had to retreat following widespread protests.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of turning Sabarimala into a "war zone".

Across the state, 2,825 people have been arrested after the chief minister on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with police officials and ordered a crackdown on those defying the Supreme Court order on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple. A total of 495 cases have been registered.