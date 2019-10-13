84-Year-Old Woman Killed By Son Over Property In Kerala: Police

Police said the man used to thrash his mother to make her give up her property. (Representational)

An 84-year-old, woman missing from Kerala's Kollam since last month, was killed by her son after she refused to part with her property, the police said today.

The woman's son buried her body in their house, they added.

Sunil, 50, was arrested on Sunday following probe into a missing complaint filed by his sister. Police said the man used to thrash his mother to make her give up her property.

The police are looking for the man's aide, who fled after the murder.

Sunil had earlier told the police that his mother had left home without informing anyone. Later, he went missing too.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.