75-Year-Old Woman Raped, Brutally Assaulted In Kerala; 3 Arrested

The septuagenarian was raped at the house of one of the accused, police said. (Representational)

A 75-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted in Kerala's rural Ernakulam on Sunday, police said. The doctors at a private medical college hospital, where the elderly woman is being treated, said that her condition has improved slightly.

"The condition of the woman has improved slightly and her vital signs are returning to normal. There is improvement in her mental state too," said a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. A 66-year-old woman is among those arrested, they said.

The septuagenarian was raped at the house of one of the accused, according to the police.

"While one of the accused raped her, the other, who was drunk, assaulted her brutally. This happened at the house of one of the accused," K Karthick, District Police Chief, Rural Ernakulam, told NDTV.

"The woman also has certain mental health and memory loss issues," he said.

The woman underwent emergency surgeries at the hospital on Monday.

A detailed medical examined showed the woman, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night, had suffered deep wounds in her private parts, as well as injuries on her chest and stomach areas.

Further scan revealed injuries even to her internal organs, the hospital said.