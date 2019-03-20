4 Men In Kerala Beat Up Man, Kidnap 14-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Police said a man, close to the girl, and three others forcibly took her after beating up her father.

Four men allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl after beating up her father in Kerala's Ochira, police said. They added that the father hails from Rajasthan and is involved in the pottery business.

Speaking to news agency IANS, a police official said, "We have registered a case against four accused for kidnapping the 14-year-old Rajasthani girl," he said.

The official said that one of the men was close to the girl. He added that on Monday night, he along with three others forcibly took the young girl after beating up her father.

The families from Rajasthan have been living in Ochira town for the last eight years and are engaged in making clay pottery.

