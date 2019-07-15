4 Arrested, 2 Detained After Kerala University Student Stabbed On Campus

Protests erupted at the campus of University College, which is affiliated to the Kerala University.

Four students of the University College in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala have been arrested and two have been detained after a third-year student was stabbed at the campus on Friday during a fight.

Two students were detained earlier this morning. "We are in the process of formally recording their arrests," said a police officer. All the students, who are in police custody, are members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the youth wing of the CPM. Three other accused are still on the run.

Akhil, who is pursuing his BA in Political Science from the University College, was stabbed at the college campus on Friday.

The fight reportedly broke out when some students were stopped from singing by some SFI Union Committee members, after which Akhil was stabbed in the chest, according to eyewitnesses.

One of the eyewitnesses said the SFI members closed college gates, preventing some of the students from leaving when the fight broke out.

"There were altercations in the college canteen and even outside. Students were singing songs. Suddenly SFI unit committee members came in and stopped them from singing. As we were trying to get out of the college, some of the senior students closed the gates and Akhil was stabbed. They were SFI unit members. Even Akhil is part of SFI," an eye witness student told NDTV.

Protests erupted at the campus of University College, which is affiliated to the Kerala University, soon after the incident.

A case of rioting and attempt to murder has been registered based on the statement of one of the eye witnesses, who was also injured in the fight. The police conducted raids and several university answer sheets were recovered from the house of the key accused. Police also recovered rubber stamp of physical education director of the university in the raids.

Three of the accused are Public Service Commission rank-holders for the post of civil police officers.

Akhil, who was taken to Thiruvananthapuram's Government Medical College after he was stabbed is still in the ICU. Police has not been able to record his statement. According to his friends, Akhil is a SFI member himself.



